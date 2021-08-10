DGAP-Adhoc: windeln.de SE adjusts forecast of key figures for fiscal year 2021
2021. augusztus 09., hétfő, 17:54
DGAP-Ad-hoc: windeln.de SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
windeln.de SE adjusts forecast of key figures for fiscal year 2021
Munich, August 9, 2020: Based on the preliminary financial information for the first half of 2021, the Management Board of windeln.de SE today decided to partially adjust its previous forecast of key performance indicators for fiscal year 2021.
The Management Board had forecast strong sales growth for fiscal 2021. However, business with intermediaries and corporate customers could not be further expanded as planned in Q2, and revenues via the new sales channels also did not develop as expected. These factors led to a significant decline in revenues in the first half of 2021, which reached EUR 33.3 million according to preliminary calculations (H1 2020: EUR 50.0 million). Nevertheless, the Management Board expects to make up for these effects in the second half of the year and to record slight growth for the year as a whole.
An increase in the average order value has also been forecast for fiscal 2021. Due to a higher proportion of direct deliveries from our Chinese warehouses, the average order value in the first half of 2021 went down slightly to a preliminary EUR 86.94 (H1 2020: EUR 93.03). The Management Board now also expects a slight decline for the full year 2021.
A significant improvement in the operating contribution margin was expected for the financial year 2021. However, according to preliminary calculations, this figure will only amount to EUR 0.5 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 6.5 million), which is mainly due to the decline in sales in the China segment in Q2. For the full year 2021, the Management Board now expects a significant deterioration in the contribution margin compared to fiscal year 2020. Similarly, according to the preliminary figures, the operating contribution margin as a percentage of sales is expected to have deteriorated in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year (1.3% versus 13.1% in H1 2020). A sharp deterioration is expected for this key figure for the full year 2021.
According to the forecast, adjusted EBIT as a % of sales should improve strongly; according to preliminary figures, it amounts to only EUR -8.1 million in the first half of 2021 (H1 2020: EUR -3.8 million). This expected deterioration is also attributable to the decline in sales in the China segment in Q2. In relation to the full year 2021, a strong deterioration is now predicted.
The expected cash outflow from operating activities in the first half of 2021 is provisionally EUR -7.3 million (H1 2020: EUR -7.1 million). For the full year 2021, it has so far been forecast in the mid-single-digit million range. Due to low net working capital, cash outflow from operating activities is now expected to be in the double-digit million range. In 2021 as a whole, cash outflow should be significantly reduced; only a slight improvement was visible in the first half of the year. However, due to the low level of net working capital, the cash outflow at the reporting date for the half-year figures will be significantly higher than in the previous year.
According to preliminary calculations, net working capital will amount to EUR 1.4 million as of June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2020: EUR 10.1 million). As of December 31, 2021, it should decrease significantly compared to the previous year"s figure. The Management Board continues to regard this forecast as accurate.
Furthermore, the Management Board considers it realistic to reach the break-even point on the basis of adjusted EBIT in 2022. The prerequisite for this is additional liquidity to finance the build-up of inventories.
The consolidated interim report of windeln.de SE as of June 30, 2021 will be published on the website: https://corporate.windeln.de/en/investor-relations/ on August 12, 2021.
Contact:
Legal
Daniel Panajotow
Phone: +49 (89) 41 61 71 52 62
Email: investor.relations@windeln.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|windeln.de SE
|Stefan-George-Ring 23
|81929 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|49 89 4161 7152 65
|Fax:
|089 / 416 17 15-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@windeln.de
|Internet:
|www.windeln.de
|ISIN:
|DE000WNDL201
|WKN:
|WNDL20
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1225094
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1225094 09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]