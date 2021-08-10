

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Personnel





SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors





09-Aug-2021 / 19:09 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors



Zug, Switzerland; August 9, 2021 - On the occasion of today"s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in natural resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, elected Mr. Lester Kemp as a new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Deloitte AG was elected the new auditor.















Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on critical commodities - the metals and minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable next-generation technologies. The company"s shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

Press contact



edicto GmbH



Doron Kaufmann / Axel Mühlhaus



Phone +49 69 905505-53

sunmirror@edicto.de



Eschersheimer Landstraße 42 - 44



60322 Frankfurt/Main



Germany



















09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



