2021. augusztus 09., hétfő, 19:09





09-Aug-2021 / 19:09 CET/CEST


Zug, Switzerland; August 9, 2021 - On the occasion of today"s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in natural resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, elected Mr. Lester Kemp as a new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Deloitte AG was elected the new auditor.



 



 





SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on critical commodities - the metals and minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable next-generation technologies. The company"s shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.

