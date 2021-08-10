DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG: General Meeting elects Lester Kemp as new member of the Board of Directors
2021. augusztus 09., hétfő, 19:09
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SunMirror AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Zug, Switzerland; August 9, 2021 - On the occasion of today"s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders of SunMirror AG ("SunMirror"; XETRA Vienna: ROR1; ISIN CH0396131929), the mining and exploration firm specialising in natural resources such as gold, lithium, cobalt and other metals and minerals, elected Mr. Lester Kemp as a new member of the Board of Directors. In addition, Deloitte AG was elected the new auditor.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
SunMirror is a natural resources holding company with a strategic focus on critical commodities - the metals and minerals whose demand is driven by sustainable next-generation technologies. The company"s shares (ISIN CH0396131929) are listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker: ROR1) and the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit: www.sunmirror.com.
Press contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SunMirror AG
|Steinhauserstrasse 74
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|info@sunmirror.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.sunmirror.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0396131929
|WKN:
|A2JCKK
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|1225137
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1225137 09-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
