- Group revenue in the second quarter of 2021 reached €1.56 billion (+66.5% y-o-y in constant currency, Q2 2020: €972.1 million).
- Continued high order rates with 30.98 million orders in the second quarter, corresponding to an increase of 71.2% y-o-y (Q2 2020: 18.10 million).
- Adjusted EBITDA for the group reached €157.8 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.1%.
- Updated FY 2021 outlook: HelloFresh Group expects revenue growth of 45-55% on a constant currency basis and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 8.25-10.25%.
Berlin, 10th August, 2021 - HelloFresh SE ("HelloFresh") continues on its successful growth path, reaching 7.7 million customers in both segments in Q2 2021 (Q2 2020: 4.2 million). The group"s order rates were well ahead of pre-pandemic levels, despite the easing of restrictions, with 30.98 million orders in the quarter (+71.2% y-o-y, Q2 2020: 18.10 million). In the second quarter of 2021 HelloFresh"s revenue reached a quarterly-high of €1.56 billion (+66.5% y-o-y in constant currency, Q2 2020: €972.1 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin reached €157.8 million (+2.7% y-o-y, Q2 2020: €153.6 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.1%.
"The second quarter of 2021 has been a strong success for HelloFresh. We delivered very meaningful growth across both segments, despite a tough benchmark, given that Q2 2020 was probably the peak lock-down quarter", says Dominik Richter, co-founder and CEO of HelloFresh. "During Q2 2021 we have made further strong progress in ramping up our production capacity and infrastructure globally, while launching Norway as a new market, bringing Green Chef as an additional brand to the UK market and extending our HelloFresh Markets offering of high quality curated add-ons to the US. We are laying the foundations for reaching our mid-term revenue target of €10 billion revenue and charging towards becoming the leading global food solutions group", he continues.
Production capacity and TAM expansion facilitate further growth
The expansion of HelloFresh"s total addressable market (TAM) is well underway with its Green Chef brand being launched in the UK and the market entry into Norway, the third market for HelloFresh in the Nordics, following Sweden and Denmark.
Updated outlook for the FY 2021
