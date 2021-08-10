DGAP-AFR: Cherry AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Cherry AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.08.2021

Ort: https://www.cherry.de/ueber-cherry/neuer-bereich/publikationen/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 16.08.2021

Ort: https://www.cherry-world.com/about-cherry/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Cherry AG

Einsteinstr. 174

81677 München

Deutschland





 
