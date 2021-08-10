DGAP-AFR: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021

Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021

Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/













Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG

Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1

94118 Jandelsbrunn

Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de





 
