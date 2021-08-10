DGAP-DD: RIB Software SE english

2021. augusztus 10., kedd, 16:47















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








10.08.2021 / 16:45




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Wolf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director and Chairman of the Administrative Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RIB Software SE


b) LEI

549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
47.00 EUR 2247822.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
47.00 EUR 2247822.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-05; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














10.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE

Vaihinger Str. 151

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.rib-software.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69799  10.08.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum