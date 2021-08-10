DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information
2021. augusztus 10., kedd, 18:08
Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting
With disclosure dated July 20, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 100 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.
The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from August 2, 2021 until and including August 6, 2021, amounts to 169,593 shares.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).
The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from July 20, 2021 until and including August 6, 2021 amounts to 492,602 shares.
The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.
Venlo, 10 August 2021
Managing Board
###
QIAGEN
