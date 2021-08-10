



10.08.2021







UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a dual-tranche USD 2.0 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 3-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YK00) maturing on 9 August 2024 and a 3-year USD 1.0 billion floating rate note (ISIN: US902674YL82) maturing on 9 August 2024. Settlement date for all tranches is 9 August 2021.













