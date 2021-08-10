DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Dividend





KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020





KAP AG: Executive Board and Supervisory Board propose increased dividend for financial year 2020

Fulda, 10 August 2021 - Executive Board and Supervisory Board of KAP AG today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting to be convened for 30 September 2021, the payment of an increased dividend for the 2020 financial year in the amount of 1.75 euros per no-par value entitled to dividend (dividend proposal so far: 0.75 euros). Subject to the resolution of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, a total amount of 13,593,235.25 euros would be distributed to the shareholders. In the previous year, the Company did not distribute a dividend due to the uncertainties related to the COVID 19 pandemic.

With the new proposal for the dividend, the shareholders shall essentially participate in the good current business and earnings development as well as the proceeds from the sale of it-novum GmbH.

The publication of the first half-year results will take place on 24 September 2021 as planned.

