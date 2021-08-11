





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Mr.

First name:

Phillip R.

Last name(s):

Cox



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the Board of Directors







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated





b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

US2536511031





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

11.36 USD





26116.64 USD



11.35 USD





37455.00 USD



11.33 USD





3399.00 USD



11.32 USD





3396.00 USD



11.31 USD





6786.00 USD



11.30 USD





1130.00 USD



11.29 USD





1129.00 USD



11.28 USD





5640.00 USD



11.26 USD





3378.00 USD



11.25 USD





1125.00 USD



11.24 USD





1135.24 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

11.30 USD





90689.88 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-10; UTC-4





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

NYSE

MIC:

XNYS



