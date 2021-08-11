DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english

11.08.2021 / 05:13




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr.
First name: Phillip R.
Last name(s): Cox

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the Board of Directors



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI

549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

























































Price(s) Volume(s)
11.36 USD 26116.64 USD
11.35 USD 37455.00 USD
11.33 USD 3399.00 USD
11.32 USD 3396.00 USD
11.31 USD 6786.00 USD
11.30 USD 1130.00 USD
11.29 USD 1129.00 USD
11.28 USD 5640.00 USD
11.26 USD 3378.00 USD
11.25 USD 1125.00 USD
11.24 USD 1135.24 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
11.30 USD 90689.88 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-10; UTC-4


f) Place of the transaction




Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS














Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
