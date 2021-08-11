DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Half-yearly Financial Report: Income improves despite anticipated decline in revenues
2021. augusztus 11., szerda, 07:07
- Consolidated revenues of EUR 67.7 million fall short of level recorded in the first half of last year
- Consolidated earnings (consolidated EBIT) increases to EUR 2.6 million
- Forecast for the 2021 financial year confirmed
Haselünne, August 11, 2021 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), today published its Group Half-yearly Financial Report. In the first half of the 2021 financial year, the corporate group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 67.7 million - a decrease of 7.9 % compared with the equivalent period last year (EUR 73.5 million). The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) amounted to EUR 2.6 million in the first six months of the 2021 financial year (first half of 2020: EUR 2.1 million), while the consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) stood at EUR 7.1 million (first half of 2020: EUR 6.4 million).
"As expected, the lockdown, which lasted well into May, and its dampening effects on social and private life had a significant impact on our business activities. That being said, the decline in revenues is predominantly due to the discontinuation of a contract bottling agreement, a development already communicated previously", explains Oliver Schwegmann, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. "Without the effects arising from the termination of this agreement, the cumulative drop in revenues for the first half of the year would have been less than 3 %."
He continued on to say that gross profit also fell owing to reduced business activities in the first half of the year, albeit to a comparatively lesser extent thanks to a considerably improved gross profit margin - in part brought about by the loss of the very low-margin business from the contract bottling agreement. "This, coupled with efficiency gains due to numerous cost savings, meant that we actually performed better in terms of consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBITDA in the first half of the year compared with the equivalent period last year", says Oliver Schwegmann. "This shows that the corporate group is in a sound position and able to respond effectively even to extreme market disturbances." An especially pleasing development, he says, is that the results achieved in all segments in the second quarter have already considerably exceeded those generated in the same quarter last year.
Despite the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Oliver Schwegmann says he observed some very positive developments in the first six months of the 2021 financial year. "We are still delighted in particular with the performance of our Mio Mio brand in the Non-alcoholic Beverages segment. Although we had already achieved a high level of revenues in this area, we managed to boost these revenues by an additional 14 % in the first half of the 2021 financial year", he says, also pointing out that the business with premium brand spirits and higher-value private-label spirits performed very well.
Outlook for the rest of the financial year
About the Berentzen Group:
Further information is available at
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
|Ritterstraße 7
|49740 Haselünne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5961 502-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5961 502-550
|E-mail:
|ir@berentzen.de
|Internet:
|www.berentzen-gruppe.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005201602, ,
|WKN:
|520160
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1225482
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1225482 11.08.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]