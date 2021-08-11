DGAP-Ad-hoc: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Quarter Results





Media and Games Invest SE outperforms games market with strong organic growth of 36% in Q2"21 driven by revenue synergies from the media and games segments; adj. EBITDA margin improved from 22% to 27%





11-Aug-2021 / 13:51 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media and Games Invest SE outperforms games market with strong organic growth of 36% in Q2"21 driven by revenue synergies from the media and games segments; adj. EBITDA margin improved from 22% to 27%

Wednesday, August 11, 2021 - Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

August 11, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) reports a strong organic revenue growth of 36% driven particularly by revenue synergies from the media and games segments. Media and Games Invest thus not only outperformed the lockdown boosted previous year, but also significantly outperformed the overall games market. The adj. EBITDA margins1 increased during the second quarter of 2021 by 5 percentage points to 27% (Q2"20: 22%) driven by relatively stable fixed costs while revenues of both segments increased exceptionally.

All numbers are preliminary. The reviewed results will be published on August 18, 2021 on the company"s website (https://mgi-se.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/) and will be presented by the management of the company during their Capital Markets Day on August 19, 2021 in Stockholm.

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2021

Event date



Thursday, August 19, 2021, 10.30 am CEST

Weblink

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/mgi-cmd-2021

Participant dial in number (NOTE: PIN code needed for participants)



DE: +4969222239167



SE: +46850558354



UK: +443333009030



US: +1 6319131422

Participants Pin Code



PIN: 21012820#

Notes

Note (1) Adj. EBITDA margins: EBITDA excluding one-time costs divided by net revenues.

Responsible parties

This information is such information Media and Games Invest SE is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI"s news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Remco Westermann



Chairman of the Board and CEO



+356-203 301 64



board@mgi-se.com

Sören Barz



Head of Investor Relations



+49 170 376 9571



soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investor@mgi-se.com



www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm



+46707472741



Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt



+49 69 9055 05 51



mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 76% since 2018. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company"s shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company"s certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company"s intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company"s and the group"s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release, including the pro-forma financial figures addressed therein, are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements and pro-forma financial numbers are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this release (including the pro-forma financial figures) are free from errors and readers of this release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this release, unless it is so required by law or applicable stock exchange rules.