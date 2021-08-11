DGAP-AFR: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022

Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 03, 2022

Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022

Address: https://www.draeger.com/de_de/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 28, 2022

Address: https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Investor-Relations/Publications#finanzberichte













Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23542 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com





 
