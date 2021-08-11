





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















11.08.2021 / 15:04









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

AKD Private Equity GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

André

Last name(s):

Kolbinger

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

wallstreet:online AG





b) LEI

39120021VUEJYNGL7R59



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2GS609





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

24.30 EUR





4252500.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

24.3000 EUR





4252500.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-05; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



