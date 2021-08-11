DGAP-DD: Schaltbau Holding AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.08.2021 / 17:01




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stéphane
Last name(s): Rambaud-Measson

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaltbau Holding AG


b) LEI

52990099LIMD4VYT3175 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
54.80 EUR 534793.20 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
54.80 EUR 534793.20 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-09; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Munich
MIC: XMUN














Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de





 
