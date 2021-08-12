DGAP-AFR: va-Q-tec AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die va-Q-tec AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 12.08.2021

Ort: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
