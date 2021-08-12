DGAP-AFR: va-Q-tec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/403/finanzberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/403/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
