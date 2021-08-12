



DGAP-News: Medios AG





/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Interim Report













Medios AG continues on record course after strong growth in first half of 2021

















12.08.2021 / 07:42









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

Medios AG continues on record course after strong growth in first half of 2021

Group sales more than doubled in the first half of 2021 - disproportionate increase in earnings



Sales forecast for 2021 raised to €1.2 to 1.3 billion - still significant improvement in earnings expected



Cash flow from operating activities grew considerably to €29.7 million



Berlin, 12 August 2021 - Medios AG ("Medios"), the leading provider of Specialty Pharma Solutions in Germany, has raised its sales forecast for the 2021 financial year and confirmed its earnings outlook after a successful first half year. Group sales in the period from January to June increased by 116.8% to €634.9 million compared to the same period of the previous year (€292.9 million). EBITDA pre1 increased by 182.0% to €18.3 million (previous year €6.5 million). EBT pre1 climbed by 221.8% to €15.7 million (previous year €4.9 million). Thus, sales and earnings reached new record levels. Both operating segments contributed to the growth in group sales as well as earnings with improved operating margins.

Medios grew by almost 117% in the first half of the year, of which around 21%-points was organic and 95%-points through successful acquisitions. Sales growth in the second quarter was even stronger and amounted to around 145%, of which almost 40%-points were organic growth.

Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly by €22.7 million to €29.7 million and was thus positive, as in the comparable prior-year period.

Matthias Gaertner, CEO and CFO of Medios AG: "The strong growth of the Medios Group continues. We look back on a very successful first half year with record results. I am particularly pleased that we have been able to improve our margins from quarter to quarter since the second quarter of 2020, which was burdened by Corona, and also achieved strong organic growth of close to 40% in the quarter under review. In line with our strategy, we intend to continue making acquisitions, particularly in the areas of manufacturing and digitalization."

In addition to the integration of Cranach Pharma GmbH, Medios made significant progress in the first half of 2021 to build additional GMP-certified laboratories. Completion is expected by the end of the year and should enable a tripling of manufacturing capacity as well as a further increase in profit margins. At this year"s Annual General Meeting in June, among other things, the Supervisory Board was expanded to include a fourth member, Dr. Anke Nestler, a new remuneration system for the Executive Board and Supervisory Board was approved, and the creation of new Authorized Capital 2021 to finance further growth was resolved. In addition, Medios advanced its ESG activities and joined the United Nations Global Compact.

Positive outlook for 2021 confirmed



Medios expects strong growth in the 2021 financial year despite the continued challenging market environment. Following a very good sales performance in the first half of the year, Medios increased its sales guidance for the 2021 financial year on August 2, 2021. The company now expects group sales of €1.2 to 1.3 billion (+ 92 to 107%), compared to €1.15 to 1.20 billion previously. The earnings forecast, however, remains unchanged due to increased expenditures for future growth. Thus, Medios continues to expect EBITDA pre1 of €38 to 39 million (+ 152 to 159%) and EBT pre1 of €31 to 32 million (+ 158 to 166%).



Key financials (IFRS)













in € million



H1 2021



H1 2020



∆ in %

Group sales



634.9



292.9



116.8

Pharmaceutical Supply



603.6



262.1



130.3

Patient-Specific Therapies



31.0



30.6



1.4

Services



0.3



0.2



55.3

EBITDA pre1



18.3



6.5



182.0

Pharmaceutical Supply



15.2



4.1



269.3

Patient-Specific Therapies



4.0



2.9



35.0

Services



-0.9



-0.6



62.5

EBT pre1



15.7



4.9



221.8

Pharmaceutical Supply



13.6



3.5



290.4

Patient-Specific Therapies



3.4



2.4



42.3

Services



-1.2



-1.0



26.5

Cashflow from operating activities



29.7



6.9



328.6



The Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2021 is available for download on the Investor Relations website https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/reporting-center.

1 EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. EBITDA pre and EBT pre are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.

-------------------

About Medios AG



Medios AG is the leading provider of Specialty Pharma solutions in Germany. As a competence partner and expert, Medios covers all relevant aspects of the supply chain in this field: from pharmaceutical supply to the manufacture of patient-specific therapies including blistering. The focus is on optimal patient care via specialized pharmacies.

Medios AG is Germany"s first listed Specialty Pharma company and member of the SDAX selection index (Prime Standard) (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8).

www.medios.ag

Contact



Claudia Nickolaus



Head of Investor & Public Relations



Medios AG



Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin| Germany



P +49 30 232 566 800



c.nickolaus@medios.ag

www.medios.ag

Nikolaus Hammerschmidt



Senior Consultant Investor & Public Relations



Kirchhoff Consult AG



Borselstraße 20 | 22765 Hamburg| Germany



P +49 40 609 186 18



nikolaus.hammerschmidt@kirchhoff.de

www.kirchhoff.de

Disclaimer



This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.