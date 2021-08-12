DGAP-News: Viscom AG impresses with positive business performance in the first half of 2021.

Viscom AG impresses with positive business performance in the first half of 2021.








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Revenue: € 34,069 thousand (previous year: € 29,468 thousand)

Incoming orders: € 45,477 thousand (previous year: € 25,304 thousand)

Order backlog: € 30,346 thousand (previous year: € 11,775 thousand)

EBIT: € 507 thousand (previous year: € -3,873 thousand)





Hanover, 12 August 2021 - The global economy is continuing to recover and return to growth. Viscom AG is also clearly feeling the effects of this positive global development. The mechanical engineering firm from Lower Saxony received incoming orders of € 24,736 thousand in the second quarter of 2021 alone (previous year: € 9,376 thousand), representing a 2.6-fold increase on the previous year and the strongest Q2 incoming order situation ever recorded in the history of the Viscom Group. The company received orders totalling € 45,477 thousand (previous year: € 25,304 thousand) in the first six months of 2021, an enormous year-on-year upturn of about 80 %.



Good incoming orders resulted in a higher order backlog of € 30,346 thousand (previous year: € 11,775 thousand), creating very good production capacities for the months ahead for Viscom AG. Revenue amounted to € 34,069 thousand, 15.6 % higher than the previous year"s figure (€ 29,468 thousand). The implemented cost reduction programs and savings measures were vigorously followed and enforced again in the first half of 2021. With revenue up on the previous year, this considerably improved operating profit (EBIT) year on year. Operating profit totalled € 507 thousand (previous year: € -3,873 thousand), corresponding to an EBIT-Margin of 1.5 % (previous year: -13.1 %). Net profit for the period amounted to € 387 thousand (previous year: € -3,957 thousand).



360 people were employed at the Hanover site at the end of the first half of the year, 55 of whom were working reduced hours to varying degrees in June. The option to reduce working hours expired at the end of the first half of 2021 and was not extended.



The Viscom Group"s focus for the market launch of new products in this financial year is on automated X-ray inspection (AXI) systems. This covers a whole range of products that collectively called the "iX7059 series". The systems perform a range of tasks in addition to conventional assembly inspection and expand Viscom"s spectrum of AXI applications. The iX7059 Heavy Duty can also be used to inspect bulky objects that weigh up to 40 kg and are up to 230 mm high, such as inverters for electric vehicles or power modules in the semiconductor market. Consumer end devices such as smartphones, tablets, mini PCs and all types of computer accessories can be checked using the iX7059 Device Inspection. The 5G market and the market for server boards are covered by the new iX7059 PCB Inspection XL, which can inspect circuit boards up to 1,600 mm long and 660 mm wide. Various products for inspecting battery cells are subsumed under the name iX7059 Battery Cell Inspection, e.g. iXcell 2d track, iXcell Carrier and iXcell CT.



Viscom believes it is well positioned to return to sustainable and profitable growth. The management continues to anticipate target revenue and incoming orders of between € 70 million and € 80 million in the 2021 financial year. The EBIT-Margin is likely to be between 3 % and 9 %, with EBIT of between € 2.1 million and € 7.2 million. The development of incoming orders and revenue in 2021 will largely depend on the overall economic situation and the ongoing development of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increasing supply bottlenecks, chiefly in the automotive industry.


The consolidated interim report as at 30 June 2021 is available now in the Company/Investor Relations section of the website at www.viscom.com.

OPERATING FIGURES































































































Consolidated statement of comprehensive income   1 Jan. to 30 Jun. 2021 1 Jan. to 30 Jun. 2020
Revenue K€ 34,069 29,468
EBIT K€ 507 -3,873
EBIT-Margin % 1.5 -13.1
Net profit for the period K€ 387 -3,957
Earnings per share 0.04 -0.45
Employees at end of quarter   462 479
Consolidated statement of financial position   30 Jun. 2021 31 Dec. 2020
Assets      
Current assets K€ 57,244 52,541
Non-current assets K€ 27,160 28,060
Total assets K€ 84,404 80,601
Equity and liabilities      
Current liabilities K€ 19,045 15,213
Non-current liabilities K€ 11,456 12,179
Equity K€ 53,903 53,209
Total shareholders" equity and liabilities K€ 84,404 80,601
Equity ratio % 63.9 67.4
Consolidated statement of cash flows   1 Jan. to 30 Jun. 2021 1 Jan. to 30 Jun. 2020
Cash flow from operating activities K€ -2,829 6,437
Cash flow from investing activities K€ -1,372 -1,513
Cash flow from financing activities K€ -1,583 -1,572
Cash and cash equivalents K€ -1,395 4,385

SEGMENT INFORMATION



























































    1 Jan. to 30 Jun. 2021 1 Jan. to 30 Jun. 2020
EUROPE      
Revenue K€ 21,689 21,277
EBIT K€ -16 -3,654
EBIT-Margin % -0.1 -17.2
AMERICAS      
Revenue K€ 4,113 4,632
EBIT K€ 249 451
EBIT-Margin % 6.1 9.7
ASIA      
Revenue K€ 8,267 3,559
EBIT K€ 234 34
EBIT-Margin % 2.8 1.0
EBIT consolidation differences K€ 40 -704


About Viscom

Viscom AG develops, manufactures and sells high-quality inspection systems. Its product range covers the full range of optical inspection and X-ray inspection. The company is a leading global provider in the field of assembly inspection for electronics manufacturing. Viscom"s systems can be configured for each individual customer and networked. Its headquarters and manufacturing site are in Hanover. With a large network of branches, application centres, service centres and representatives, Viscom is represented all over the world. Established in 1984, Viscom AG has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2006 (ISIN: DE0007846867). Further information can be found at www.viscom.com.




Any forecasts, expectations or statements concerning the future included in this release may be subject to risk or uncertainty. We therefore cannot guarantee that the expectations will prove correct. Actual results and developments may differ significantly from the expectations and assumptions expressed. The factors that could cause such deviations include changes in the general economic and competitive situation, exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations and changes in national and international law. The company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this release.



To improve readability, we avoid wording that distinguishes between genders in some cases. In the interests of equality, the terms used apply to all genders. The abbreviated form is for editorial purposes only and is not a value judgement.





Contact:

Viscom AG

Investor Relations

Anna Borkowski

Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15

30455 Hannover

Tel.: +49-511-94996-861

Fax: +49-511-94996-555

investor.relations@viscom.de













Language: English
Company: Viscom AG

Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15

30455 Hannover

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 511 94 996 861
Fax: +49 (0) 511 94 996 555
E-mail: investor.relations@viscom.de
Internet: www.viscom.de
ISIN: DE0007846867
WKN: 784686
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
