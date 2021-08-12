DGAP-News: Viscom AG impresses with positive business performance in the first half of 2021.
Good incoming orders resulted in a higher order backlog of € 30,346 thousand (previous year: € 11,775 thousand), creating very good production capacities for the months ahead for Viscom AG. Revenue amounted to € 34,069 thousand, 15.6 % higher than the previous year"s figure (€ 29,468 thousand). The implemented cost reduction programs and savings measures were vigorously followed and enforced again in the first half of 2021. With revenue up on the previous year, this considerably improved operating profit (EBIT) year on year. Operating profit totalled € 507 thousand (previous year: € -3,873 thousand), corresponding to an EBIT-Margin of 1.5 % (previous year: -13.1 %). Net profit for the period amounted to € 387 thousand (previous year: € -3,957 thousand).
360 people were employed at the Hanover site at the end of the first half of the year, 55 of whom were working reduced hours to varying degrees in June. The option to reduce working hours expired at the end of the first half of 2021 and was not extended.
The Viscom Group"s focus for the market launch of new products in this financial year is on automated X-ray inspection (AXI) systems. This covers a whole range of products that collectively called the "iX7059 series". The systems perform a range of tasks in addition to conventional assembly inspection and expand Viscom"s spectrum of AXI applications. The iX7059 Heavy Duty can also be used to inspect bulky objects that weigh up to 40 kg and are up to 230 mm high, such as inverters for electric vehicles or power modules in the semiconductor market. Consumer end devices such as smartphones, tablets, mini PCs and all types of computer accessories can be checked using the iX7059 Device Inspection. The 5G market and the market for server boards are covered by the new iX7059 PCB Inspection XL, which can inspect circuit boards up to 1,600 mm long and 660 mm wide. Various products for inspecting battery cells are subsumed under the name iX7059 Battery Cell Inspection, e.g. iXcell 2d track, iXcell Carrier and iXcell CT.
Viscom believes it is well positioned to return to sustainable and profitable growth. The management continues to anticipate target revenue and incoming orders of between € 70 million and € 80 million in the 2021 financial year. The EBIT-Margin is likely to be between 3 % and 9 %, with EBIT of between € 2.1 million and € 7.2 million. The development of incoming orders and revenue in 2021 will largely depend on the overall economic situation and the ongoing development of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increasing supply bottlenecks, chiefly in the automotive industry.
Contact:
Viscom AG
Investor Relations
Anna Borkowski
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-861
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Viscom AG
|Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
|30455 Hannover
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 861
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 511 94 996 555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@viscom.de
|Internet:
|www.viscom.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007846867
|WKN:
|784686
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1225540
