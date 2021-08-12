DGAP-News: Westwing reports a successful Q2 2021 with 19% revenue growth and profitability of 8% Adj EBITDA margin
2021. augusztus 12., csütörtök, 08:00
Westwing reports a successful Q2 2021 with 19% revenue growth and profitability of 8% Adj EBITDA margin
Munich, August 12, 2021. Westwing, the European leader in inspiration-based Home & Living eCommerce, announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 today.
Results Q2 2021
Westwing reported strong growth on top of last year"s extraordinary baseline. In the second quarter of 2021 revenues grew by 19% compared to the same quarter last year to EUR 132 million (Q2 2020: EUR 111 million).
This very attractive growth was once more driven by both segments of Westwing. The International segment increased revenues by 11% to EUR 57 million (Q2 2020: EUR 51 million), while the DACH segment grew by 25% to EUR 75 million (Q2 2020: EUR 60 million) in the second quarter of 2021.
The underlying driver of this growth continues to be the very loyal customer base of Westwing. The number of Active Customers having made at least one order in the last twelve months amounted to 1.7 million per end of June 2021, which is 47% more Active Customers compared to end of June last year. The strong retention of the significantly increased customer base, which Westwing had acquired in the last quarters, is a strong confirmation of Westwing"s loyalty driven business model and will provide the basis for future growth.
Westwing continued to generate strong profits based on this positive revenue development. Driven by strong contribution margins, Westwing realized an Adj EBITDA profitability of EUR 11 million (Q2 2020: EUR 15 million), which resulted in an Adj EBITDA margin of 8.1% in the second quarter of 2021 (Q2 2020: 13.2%). The lower Adj EBITDA compared to last year is mainly driven by long-term growth investments into marketing, the Westwing Collection business and technology to enable the ambitious growth target of EUR 1 billion revenue by 2024/25.
Based on Westwing"s cash-efficient business model with negative net working capital and low CAPEX ratios these profits resulted yet again in very attractive cash flows. For Westwing this marks the fifth consecutive Free Cash Flow positive quarter. The Free Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to EUR 7 million (Q2 2020: EUR 23 million), bringing the Free Cash Flow for the last twelve months to EUR 44 million at a very attractive Free Cash Flow Margin of 8% for the last twelve months.
Westwing Customer Experience 2.0
In the second quarter of 2021, Westwing made significant progress on its multi-year "Westwing Customer Experience 2.0" strategy to grow to EUR 1 billion in sales by 2024/25.
As one of the key strategic initiatives, the Westwing Collection continued its very positive development in 2021. In Q2 2021, the Westwing Collection share of the Group"s GMV rose by 10%pts compared to the same period in the previous year to 32%, supported by the launch of two new exclusive collections. Westwing therefore continues to move forward to achieve its strategic goal of a 50% GMV Westwing Collection share.
Furthermore, Westwing started a new warehouse building project in the second quarter to create additional capacity for its growth strategy towards EUR 1 billion in revenues. The future warehouse with over 80,000 sqm and a capacity of EUR 250 million GMV per year will be built in Poznan, Poland, in close proximity to existing warehouses and is expected to open in the first half of 2022.
"The second quarter was once again a great proof that our business model works extremely well and profitably at scale", said Westwing founder and CEO Stefan Smalla. "But even more important than the results in the second quarter is that our team made great progress on our strategic agenda. We continue to operate with a clear focus on our long-term opportunities and have accelerated growth investments in marketing, technology, Westwing Collection and sustainability."
Outlook 2021
Based on the strong first half year of 2021, Westwing confirms the guidance for 2021. For the full year 2021, Westwing expects continued strong growth and profitability, with revenues of EUR 510-550 million (18-27% growth) and EUR 42-55 million Adj EBITDA (8-10% Adj EBITDA margin).
Westwing"s Q2 2021 earnings call will be broadcasted via live stream starting at 10:00 AM (CEST) on the Company"s investor relations website: https://ir.westwing.com. The recording of the live stream will be available thereafter at this site.
For further information, please visit Westwing"s investor relations website at: https://ir.westwing.com
Note: All figures are unaudited.
About Westwing
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 550 544 377
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 550 544 445
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1225614
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1225614 12.08.2021
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]