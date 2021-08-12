DGAP-DD: MAX Automation SE deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








12.08.2021 / 10:39




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Ralf
Nachname(n): Guckert

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: COO



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

MAX Automation SE


b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2DA588


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
4,76 EUR 4046,00 EUR
4,78 EUR 38512,46 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
4,7781 EUR 42558,4600 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-11; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MAX Automation SE

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Deutschland
Internet: www.maxautomation.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



69834  12.08.2021 


