Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








12.08.2021




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Guckert

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: COO



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation SE


b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
4.76 EUR 4046.00 EUR
4.78 EUR 38512.46 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.7781 EUR 42558.4600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT














Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com





 
