DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: New research coverage by Pareto Securities with a Buy recommendation and €70 target price
2021. augusztus 12., csütörtök, 11:30
CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, is pleased to announce the expansion of its research coverage from six to seven reputable research companies with Pareto Securities initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of €70.00.
Tim Schuldt, Head of Research Germany, writes in today"s published initiation report "We expect the company to continue its strong growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by a strong market growth, geographical expansion, greater sales densities and market share growth. Scale effects, improving payment terms and optimized ad buying should result in a >3x increase in the EPS until FY 2023." Furthermore, "the efficiency of CLIQ Digital"s marketing spending, has continuously improved over the last years is in our view a sign that the growth potential for CLIQ could be further improved without having to compromise on profitability."
Pareto Securities is an independent full-service investment bank with a leading position in the Nordic capital markets and a strong international presence and global placing power. Pareto Securities is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with more than 450 employees located in offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, USA, Singapore and Australia.
CLIQ Digital shares are now covered by a total of seven reputable research companies:
As at 12 August 2021
Research studies are available at: https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials#investors-financials-analysts
Financial calendar 2021:
For further information, please contact
CLIQ Digital AG
Investor Relations
Sebastian McCoskrie
+49 151 52043659
Deekeling Arndt Advisors in Communications GmbH (PR advisor)
Daniela Münster
+49 174 3358111
daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com
About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HHJR3
|WKN:
|A0HHJR
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1226018
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1226018 12.08.2021
