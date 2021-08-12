DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: New research coverage by Pareto Securities with a Buy recommendation and €70 target price

2021. augusztus 12., csütörtök, 11:30







DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG


/ Key word(s): Research Update






Cliq Digital AG: New research coverage by Pareto Securities with a Buy recommendation and €70 target price








12.08.2021 / 11:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



  • Median consensus target price increases to €61.50 (previously €57.75)

  • Total coverage by seven reputable brokers

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, is pleased to announce the expansion of its research coverage from six to seven reputable research companies with Pareto Securities initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of €70.00.



Tim Schuldt, Head of Research Germany, writes in today"s published initiation report "We expect the company to continue its strong growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by a strong market growth, geographical expansion, greater sales densities and market share growth. Scale effects, improving payment terms and optimized ad buying should result in a >3x increase in the EPS until FY 2023." Furthermore, "the efficiency of CLIQ Digital"s marketing spending, has continuously improved over the last years is in our view a sign that the growth potential for CLIQ could be further improved without having to compromise on profitability."



Pareto Securities is an independent full-service investment bank with a leading position in the Nordic capital markets and a strong international presence and global placing power. Pareto Securities is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with more than 450 employees located in offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, USA, Singapore and Australia.



CLIQ Digital shares are now covered by a total of seven reputable research companies:






































Analyst Recommendation Target price /
Fair value (FV)		 Target / FV
market cap
Hauck & Aufhäuser BUY €61.50 €400m
Kepler Cheuvreux HOLD €27.00 €176m
Montega BUY €54.00 €351m
Pareto BUY €70.00 €456m
Quirin BUY €73.00 €475m
Warburg BUY €52.00 €338m
Edison n/a €65.01 €423m
MEDIAN €61.50 €400m

 

As at 12 August 2021



Research studies are available at: https://cliqdigital.ag/investors/financials#investors-financials-analysts



Financial calendar 2021:






3Q/9M 2021 Financial Statement & earnings call Tuesday 2 November 2021

 

 



For further information, please contact



CLIQ Digital AG



Investor Relations



Sebastian McCoskrie



+49 151 52043659



s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com



www.cliqdigital.ag/investors



Deekeling Arndt Advisors in Communications GmbH (PR advisor)



Daniela Münster



+49 174 3358111



daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com



www.deekeling-arndt.com



About CLIQ Digital:



CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The company has a long-standing and successful history in expert digital marketing and offering niche products for the mass market at competitive prices. CLIQ Digital operates in over 30 countries and employs staff of 100 from 29 different nationalities as at 31 December 2020. The company is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. CLIQ Digital is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The company is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.















12.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG

Grünstraße 8

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
E-mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1226018





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1226018  12.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226018&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum