12-Aug-2021 / 12:34 CET/CEST


Publication of insider information HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA:
The company, after consultation with representatives of the family shareholders" management, confirms media reports that the pool shareholders will decide this weekend on a sale of the pool shares (which represent 60% of the share capital). In addition, the company has finalized its negotiations with all interested buyers on the conclusion of a business combination agreement, each acceptable from the company"s point of view, with which the interests of the company and its stakeholders are extensively protected. The company has informed the family shareholders" management of this. The company has not yet made a final assessment of the economic terms of the offers.





Language: English
