

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal





HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports





12-Aug-2021 / 12:34 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Publication of insider information HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports





The company, after consultation with representatives of the family shareholders" management, confirms media reports that the pool shareholders will decide this weekend on a sale of the pool shares (which represent 60% of the share capital). In addition, the company has finalized its negotiations with all interested buyers on the conclusion of a business combination agreement, each acceptable from the company"s point of view, with which the interests of the company and its stakeholders are extensively protected. The company has informed the family shareholders" management of this. The company has not yet made a final assessment of the economic terms of the offers.







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



















12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



