12.08.2021 / 12:34 CET/CEST


Die Gesellschaft bestätigt nach Rücksprache mit Vertretern der Leitung der Poolaktionäre Medienberichte, denenzufolge die Poolaktionäre an diesem Wochenende über einen Verkauf der Poolaktien (die 60% des Grundkapitals ausmachen) entscheiden werden. Zudem hat die Gesellschaft ihre Verhandlungen mit allen Kaufinteressenten über den Abschluss einer aus Sicht der Gesellschaft akzeptablen Zusammenschlussvereinbarung (Business Combination Agreement) beendet, mit der die Interessen des Unternehmens und ihrer Interessenträger weitreichend geschützt werden. Dies hat die Gesellschaft der Poolleitung mitgeteilt. Von Seiten der Gesellschaft hat es bisher keine abschließende Bewertung der wirtschaftlichen Angebotsbedingungen gegeben.










Sprache: Deutsch
