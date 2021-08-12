

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Verkauf





HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA nimmt zu Medienberichten Stellung





12.08.2021 / 12:34 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Ad hoc-Meldung HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA:

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA nimmt zu Medienberichten Stellung





Die Gesellschaft bestätigt nach Rücksprache mit Vertretern der Leitung der Poolaktionäre Medienberichte, denenzufolge die Poolaktionäre an diesem Wochenende über einen Verkauf der Poolaktien (die 60% des Grundkapitals ausmachen) entscheiden werden. Zudem hat die Gesellschaft ihre Verhandlungen mit allen Kaufinteressenten über den Abschluss einer aus Sicht der Gesellschaft akzeptablen Zusammenschlussvereinbarung (Business Combination Agreement) beendet, mit der die Interessen des Unternehmens und ihrer Interessenträger weitreichend geschützt werden. Dies hat die Gesellschaft der Poolleitung mitgeteilt. Von Seiten der Gesellschaft hat es bisher keine abschließende Bewertung der wirtschaftlichen Angebotsbedingungen gegeben.

















12.08.2021 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



