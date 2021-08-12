DGAP-Adhoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA announces share buyback program in the amount of up to EUR 300 million
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad hoc release: GEA announces share buyback program in the amount of up to EUR 300 million
The Executive Board of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft resolved today that the Company will acquire own GEA shares with a value of up to EUR 300 million (excluding incidental expenses) via the stock exchange using the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on April 19, 2018.
Based on the current share price level (as of August 12, 2021, XETRA closing price) this would be approx. 7.9 million of the company"s own shares (corresponding to approx. 4.4% of the current share capital). The program is scheduled to start in August 2021 and to be completed by the end of 2022. Up to EUR 150 million of the mentioned total value is to be used within the first six months.
The shares acquired may be used for any purpose approved by the Annual General Meeting on April 19, 2018, in particular as acquisition currency or as scrip dividends. Currently it is not intended to cancel the repurchased shares.
The Company will provide regular information on the progress of the share buyback program on its website www.gea.com.
Contact:
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Oliver Luckenbach
Head of IR
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1080
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
oliver.luckenbach@gea.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 9136-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 9136-31087
|E-mail:
|ir@gea.com
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006602006
|WKN:
|660200
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1226241
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1226241 12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
