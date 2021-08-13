DGAP-AFR: Dierig Holding AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Dierig Holding AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Dierig Holding AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








13.08.2021 / 10:20



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Dierig Holding AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20.08.2021

Ort: https://www.dierig.de/investor-relations/konzernberichte













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Dierig Holding AG

Kirchbergstraße 23

86157 Augsburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.dierig.de





 
