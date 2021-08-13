





















13.08.2021 / 10:30









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Nicolas-Fabian

Last name(s):

Schweizer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Schweizer Electronic AG





b) LEI

529900X0OMB39EW0OC11



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005156236





b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 2,000 shares in Schweizer Electronic AG as part of a settlement of the inheritance.

See announcement of 16.7.2021.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0.00 EUR





0.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-13; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



