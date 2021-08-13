DGAP-DD: Schweizer Electronic AG english

2021. augusztus 13., péntek, 10:31















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








13.08.2021 / 10:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Nicolas-Fabian
Last name(s): Schweizer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schweizer Electronic AG


b) LEI

529900X0OMB39EW0OC11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005156236


b) Nature of the transaction

Receipt of 2,000 shares in Schweizer Electronic AG as part of a settlement of the inheritance.
See announcement of 16.7.2021.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














13.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Germany
Internet: www.schweizer.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69838  13.08.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum