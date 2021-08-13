



DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA





/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results













H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms good figures for first half-year of 2021

















13.08.2021 / 11:10









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA confirms figures for first half-year of 2021

- Operating result (EBITDA) with € 74.4 million significantly better than previous year

- Catch-up effects continue throughout the first half of 2021

- H&R is heading for a very good full-year result

Salzbergen, Germany, August 13, 2021. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) achieved an operating group result (EBITDA *) of EUR 74.4 million at the end of the first half of 2021 (1st half of 2020: EUR 16.6 million). With almost identical depreciation, EBIT amounted to EUR 49.1 million (1st half of 2020: EUR -8.7 million). The shareholders" group result closed at EUR 31.0 million (1st half of 2020: EUR -13.6 million). H&R KGaA thus generated earnings per share of EUR 0.83. Due to the price of raw materials, sales increased in the first half of 2021 and reached revenues of EUR 558.4 million (1st half of 2020: EUR 441.8 million).

Overview of main key figures:

in million EUR

HY1-2021

HY1-2020

Diff. abs.

Sales revenues

558.4

441.8

116.6

ChemPharm REFINING

352.0

276.9

75.1

ChemPharm SALES

190.7

150.9

39.8

PLASTICS

21.5

18.2

3.3

Consolidation

-5.8

-4.2

-1.6









Operating result (EBITDA*)

74.4

16.6

57.8

ChemPharm REFINING

58.9

7.0

51.9

ChemPharm SALES

15.2

11.4

3.8

Plastics

1.8

-0.1

1.9

Consolidation

-1.5

-1.7

0.2









EBIT

49.1

-8.7

57.8

Earnings before taxes

44.5

-12.7

57.2

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

31.0

-13.6

44.6

Earnings per share (in EUR)

0.83

-0.37

1,.0

Operating cash flow

1.1

39.4

-38.3

Free cash flow

-24.4

13.6

-38.0











Q2-2021

Q2-2020

Diff. abs.

Sales revenues

317.1

182.4

134.7

ChemPharm REFINING

207.4

106.2

101.2

ChemPharm SALES

102.8

70.7

32.1

PLASTICS

10.6

7.2

3.4

Consolidation

-3.7

-1.7

-2.0









Operating result (EBITDA)

48.7

5.9

42.8

ChemPharm REFINING

41.4

2.0

39.4

ChemPharm SALES

7.6

4.7

2.9

PLASTICS

0.9

0.0

0.9

Consolidation

-1.2

-0.8

-0.4









EBIT

36.0

-6.7

42.7

Earnings before taxes

33.2

-9.0

42.2

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

23.7

-8.9

32.6

Earnings per share (in EUR)

0.64

-0.24

0.88

Operating cash flow

5.1

36.5

-31.4

Free cash flow

-12.2

35.8

-48.0











30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Diff. abs.

Balance sheet total

855.6

745.7

109.9

Equity

385.0

346.9

38.1

Equity ratio (in %, difference in percentage points)

45.0

46.5

-1.5



For the year as a whole, H&R is currently assuming that it will be able to achieve an operating result of at least EUR 115.0 million.

For detailed statements on current and future business and earnings development, the company refers to the semi-annual report as of June 30, 2021 published today, which can be downloaded from H&R KGaA in the "Publications" area at www.hur.com.

* Consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment



Contact information:



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser



Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen



Phone.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390



Email: ties.kaiser@hur.com ; www.hur.com



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:



H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange"s Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:



This press release contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.