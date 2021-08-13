DGAP-News: Delivery Hero signs agreement with a three-party consortium to sell Delivery Hero Korea LLC
2021. augusztus 13., péntek, 11:53
Berlin, 13 August 2021 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero"), the world"s leading local delivery platform, today announces that a consortium formed of Affinity Equity Partners, GS Retail Co, Ltd., and Permira Advisers Limited will acquire Delivery Hero Korea LLC for an enterprise value of KRW 800 billion.
Following the conditional regulatory approval by the Korea Fair Trade Commission for its strategic partnership with Woowa Brothers Corp., Delivery Hero was given a six month timeframe to divest 100% of Delivery Hero Korea LLC, which was extended by another five months from 2 August 2021. Delivery Hero is now on track to fulfill the structural remedies by entering into a binding agreement after having gone through an auction sale process. The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and is expected to close before the end of this year.
ABOUT DELIVERY HERO
MEDIA CONTACT
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1226273
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1226273 13.08.2021
