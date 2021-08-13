DGAP-DD: RWE Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








13.08.2021 / 13:20




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Michael
Nachname(n): Müller

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

RWE Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900GB7KCA94ACC940 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007037129


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
31,08 EUR 41429,64 EUR
31,09 EUR 8301,03 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
31,0817 EUR 49730,6700 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-13; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Platz 1

45141 Essen

Deutschland
Internet: www.rwe.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



69841  13.08.2021 


