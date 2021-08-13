DGAP-PVR: Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Schaltbau Holding AG







Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








13.08.2021 / 14:41



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Schaltbau Holding AG
Street: Hollerithstraße 5
Postal code: 81829
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990099LIMD4VYT3175

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Daniel Anthony D"Aniello
Date of birth: 14 Sep 1946

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 Aug 2021

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 66.66 % 66.66 % 9589341
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)

0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable Undertakings n/a n/a Physical 6391985 66.66 %
      Total 6391985 66.66 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:













































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Daniel Anthony D"Aniello % % %
Carlyle Group Management L.L.C. % % %
The Carlyle Group, Inc. % % %
Carlyle Holdings I GP Inc. % % %
Carlyle Holdings I GP Sub L.L.C. % % %
Carlyle Holdings I L.P. % % %
CG Subsidiary Holdings, L.L.C. % % %
TC Group Cayman Investment Holdings, L.P. % % %
TC Group Cayman Investment Holdings Sub L.P. % % %
CEP V Holdings, L.L.C. % % %
CEP V Managing GP, L.P. % % %
Carlyle Europe Partners V, S.C.Sp. % % %
CEP V Participations S.à r.l. SICAR % % %
CEP V Investment 18 S.à r.l. % % %
CEP V Investment 17 S.à r.l. % % %
Voltage Global Holding GmbH % % %
Voltage Holding GmbH % % %
Voltage Bidco GmbH % 66.66 % 66.66 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

12 Aug 2021














Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de





 
