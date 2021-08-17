Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting

With disclosure dated July 20, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 100 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.

The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from August 9, 2021 until and including August 13, 2021, amounts to 170,355 shares.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of Shares acquired

Average Price (EUR)

Purchased Volume (EUR)

09- August -2021

26,791

44.6953

1,197,431.78

10- August -2021

46,771

44.4794

2,080,346.02

11- August -2021

28,938

43.9884

1,272,936.32

12- August -2021

40,000

43.1931

1,727,724.00

13- August -2021

27,855

43.3915

1,208,670.23

Total

170,355

43.9500

7,487,108.35



The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).

The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from July 20, 2021 until and including August 13, 2021 amounts to 662,957 shares.

The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.

Venlo, 17 August 2021

Managing Board

