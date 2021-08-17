DGAP-CMS: QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V.


/ Share Repurchase






QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information








16.08.2021 / 13:54



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated July 20, 2021, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 100 million under the share repurchase program originally announced on July 12, 2021.



The number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from August 9, 2021 until and including August 13, 2021, amounts to 170,355 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:































Date Number of Shares acquired Average Price (EUR) Purchased Volume (EUR)
09- August -2021 26,791 44.6953 1,197,431.78
10- August -2021 46,771 44.4794 2,080,346.02
11- August -2021 28,938 43.9884 1,272,936.32
12- August -2021 40,000 43.1931 1,727,724.00
13- August -2021 27,855 43.3915 1,208,670.23
Total 170,355 43.9500 7,487,108.35

 

The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from July 20, 2021 until and including August 13, 2021 amounts to 662,957 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 17 August 2021



Managing Board



Contacts:



QIAGEN















Investor Relations   Public Relations  
John Gilardi +49 2103 29 11711 Dr. Thomas Theuringer +49 2103 29 11826
e-mail: ir@qiagen.com   e-mail: pr@qiagen.com  













16.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1226768  16.08.2021 



