





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PAION AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













PAION AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















16.08.2021 / 14:00







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 23, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 23, 2021



Address:

PAION AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 23, 2021Address: https://www.paion.com/de/medien-und-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 23, 2021Address: https://www.paion.com/medien-und-investoren/investorcenter/finanzberichte/

























16.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



