United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 1st Interim Announcement





In the period from 10 August 2021 up to and including 13 August 2021, United Internet AG purchased a total of 101,762 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 9 August 2021 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 10 August 2021.

Shares were bought as follows:

Date

Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number)

Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR



(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according



to commercial practice)

10.08.2021

32,704

35.6179

11.08.2021

36,803

35.2062

12.08.2021

19,164

35.1828

13.08.2021

13,091

35.2381













Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 10 August 2021 is 101,762 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .

The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Montabaur, 16 August 2021

United Internet AG

The Management Board