16.08.2021 / 14:31



In the period from 10 August 2021 up to and including 13 August 2021, United Internet AG purchased a total of 101,762 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 9 August 2021 as provided for in Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the share buyback would commence on 10 August 2021.



Shares were bought as follows:





















Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice)
10.08.2021       32,704 35.6179
11.08.2021 36,803 35.2062
12.08.2021 19,164 35.1828
13.08.2021 13,091 35.2381
     

 



Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since 10 August 2021 is 101,762 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html .



The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Montabaur, 16 August 2021



United Internet AG



The Management Board
















Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
