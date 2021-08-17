DGAP-AFR: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021

Address: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021

Address: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA

Carl-Bertelsmann-Straße 270

33311 Gütersloh

Germany
Internet: www.bertelsmann.de





 
