MAX Automation: Shareholder applies for court order for special audit and appointment of special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG

Duesseldorf, 17 August 2021 - MAX Automation SE was today served by the Duesseldorf Regional Court with the application of shareholder Klaus Schulze, Eschborn, for a court order for a special audit and the appointment of a special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG. The subject of the special audit is to be the acquisition of the AIM Group by the Company in 2013. A motion submitted by the shareholders Schulze and LBBW Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft mbH, Stuttgart, was rejected by a majority at the Annual General Meeting of MAX Automation SE on 28 May 2021.

The action for admissibility of action pursuant to Section 148 AktG with corresponding content announced by shareholder Schulze in 2019 was ultimately not carried out by him.

MAX Automation SE and its Supervisory Board will also oppose the application for a court order for a special audit and appointment of a special auditor in the appropriate manner.



