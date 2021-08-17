DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation: Shareholder applies for court order for special audit and appointment of special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG

2021. augusztus 17., kedd, 16:55





DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter


MAX Automation: Shareholder applies for court order for special audit and appointment of special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG


17-Aug-2021 / 16:55 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 MAR)

MAX Automation: Shareholder applies for court order for special audit and appointment of special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG



Duesseldorf, 17 August 2021 - MAX Automation SE was today served by the Duesseldorf Regional Court with the application of shareholder Klaus Schulze, Eschborn, for a court order for a special audit and the appointment of a special auditor pursuant to Section 142 (2) AktG. The subject of the special audit is to be the acquisition of the AIM Group by the Company in 2013. A motion submitted by the shareholders Schulze and LBBW Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft mbH, Stuttgart, was rejected by a majority at the Annual General Meeting of MAX Automation SE on 28 May 2021.



The action for admissibility of action pursuant to Section 148 AktG with corresponding content announced by shareholder Schulze in 2019 was ultimately not carried out by him.



MAX Automation SE and its Supervisory Board will also oppose the application for a court order for a special audit and appointment of a special auditor in the appropriate manner.

Contact:

Katja Redweik

Head of Corporate Development/IR

MAX Automation SE

Tel.: +49 - 211 - 9099 144
katja.redweik@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

Contact for media representatives:

Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Tel.: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30
sh@crossalliance.de










17-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 90991-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 90991-11
E-mail: investor.relations@maxautomation.com
Internet: www.maxautomation.com
ISIN: DE000A2DA588
WKN: A2DA58
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; BX
EQS News ID: 1227135





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1227135  17-Aug-2021 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227135&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum