1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Stefan

Last name(s):

Smalla



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A161408





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

85.0000 EUR





20740.0000 EUR



85.0200 EUR





4761.1200 EUR



85.0400 EUR





48727.9200 EUR



85.0600 EUR





52907.3200 EUR



85.0800 EUR





28161.4800 EUR



85.1000 EUR





30721.1000 EUR



85.1200 EUR





9618.5600 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

85.0598 EUR





195637.5000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-16; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



