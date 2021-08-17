DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE english

2021. augusztus 17., kedd, 18:32















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








17.08.2021 / 18:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Smalla

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
85.0000 EUR 20740.0000 EUR
85.0200 EUR 4761.1200 EUR
85.0400 EUR 48727.9200 EUR
85.0600 EUR 52907.3200 EUR
85.0800 EUR 28161.4800 EUR
85.1000 EUR 30721.1000 EUR
85.1200 EUR 9618.5600 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
85.0598 EUR 195637.5000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-16; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














17.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE

Saarbrücker Straße 37a

10405 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69880  17.08.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum