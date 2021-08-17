





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Stefan

Nachname(n):

Smalla



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A161408





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

85,0000 EUR





20740,0000 EUR



85,0200 EUR





4761,1200 EUR



85,0400 EUR





48727,9200 EUR



85,0600 EUR





52907,3200 EUR



85,0800 EUR





28161,4800 EUR



85,1000 EUR





30721,1000 EUR



85,1200 EUR





9618,5600 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

85,0598 EUR





195637,5000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-16; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



