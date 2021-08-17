DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Stefan
Nachname(n): Smalla

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

HelloFresh SE


b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A161408


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen





































Preis(e) Volumen
85,0000 EUR 20740,0000 EUR
85,0200 EUR 4761,1200 EUR
85,0400 EUR 48727,9200 EUR
85,0600 EUR 52907,3200 EUR
85,0800 EUR 28161,4800 EUR
85,1000 EUR 30721,1000 EUR
85,1200 EUR 9618,5600 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
85,0598 EUR 195637,5000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2021-08-16; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














