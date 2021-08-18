DGAP-AFR: Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 23, 2021

Address: https://corporate.qiagen.com/files/doc_downloads/other_reports/2021-IFRS-Half-Year-Report.pdf













Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
