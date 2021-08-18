





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: QIAGEN N.V.





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Qiagen N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















18.08.2021 / 10:00







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 23, 2021



Address:

QIAGEN N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 23, 2021Address: https://corporate.qiagen.com/files/doc_downloads/other_reports/2021-IFRS-Half-Year-Report.pdf

























18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



