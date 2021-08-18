DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.09.2021

Ort: https://investor-relations.db.com/creditors/prospectuses/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts?language_id=3


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 30.09.2021

Ort: https://investor-relations.db.com/creditors/prospectuses/reports-deutsche-postbank-funding-trusts?language_id=1













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II

1011 Centre Road, Suite 200

19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware

Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika
Internet: www.db.com





 
