Sales up by almost 15 percent according to preliminary figures



Another distinct increase in the operating result



According to preliminary figures, GK Software SE continued its growth course in the first half of 2021 despite the ongoing global pandemic. Compared with the previous year"s figure (EUR 56.16 million), sales rose by 14.6 percent to EUR 64.36 million. This put EBITDA (excluding non-recurring effects) at EUR 12.88 million, more than doubling the previous year"s figure of EUR 6.24 million. EBIT calculated on the same basis now amounts to EUR 9.04 million for the first half of 2021 (H1 2020 = EUR 1.96 million), resulting in an EBIT margin of 14.04 percent.

The increase in sales was driven by Deutsche Fiskal"s cloud sales and the decision of several new customers in favour of CLOUD4RETAIL, among them a major international retailer and a European petroleum company.

Proceeds from the sale of AWEK microdata GmbH also boosted first-half earnings by a further EUR 2.75 million.

In light of these developments and the existing sales outlook for the second half of the year, the Management Board has confirmed its forecast for 2021 as well as the medium-term forecast up to 2023.

Publication of the H1 Interim Report is scheduled for 26 August 2021.

About GK Software SE



GK Software SE is a leading developer and provider of standard software for the retail sector, and currently counts 22 percent of the world"s 50 largest retailers among its customer base. According to a study published by RBR 2020, the Company is one of the leading international providers of POS software and is the fastest growing business in the industry in terms of the number of installations worldwide (without Hospitality and Petrol). The company offers an extensive range of solutions for stores and enterprise headquarters as well as for the implementation of contemporary omni-channel retail concepts. Thanks to its open and platform-independent software solutions in the GK/Retail Suite, the company has established itself as one of the market"s leading providers of technology and innovations. Its solutions enable retail chains with numerous stores to optimize their business processes and to benefit from significant potential for saving costs and implementing customer loyalty programs in order to improve their competitiveness. In addition to its own software solutions, GK Software SE also offers customers a comprehensive range of implementation and maintenance services. Having been acquired in 2012, AWEK GmbH and in 2015, the retail segment of DBS Data Business Systems Inc. In 2017, the company acquired a majority shareholding in prudsys AG, a company focused on artificial intelligence. In 2018, the valuephone GmbH was acquired, which develops leading solutions for mobile consumers.

The company employs 1,159 members of staff (figures for 31 March 2021) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers, including Adidas, Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Switzerland), Netto Marken-Discount, Hornbach, Migros, Grupo Kuo and Walmart. The software is currently being used at almost 500,000 retail and payment installations across approximately 100,000 stores in more than 60 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 117.6 million in 2020. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.

Further information about the company: www.gk-software.com

