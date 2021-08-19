DGAP-AFR: Klassik Radio AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2021. augusztus 19., csütörtök, 13:30







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Klassik Radio AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Klassik Radio AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








19.08.2021 / 13:30



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Klassik Radio AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20.08.2021

Ort: https://www.klassikradioag.de/finanzberichte.html













19.08.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Klassik Radio AG

Imhofstraße 12

86159 Augsburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.klassikradioag.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1227705  19.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227705&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum