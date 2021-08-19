DGAP-AFR: Hamburg Commercial Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2021. augusztus 19., csütörtök, 14:00







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburg Commercial Bank AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Hamburg Commercial Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








19.08.2021 / 14:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg Commercial Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 19, 2021

Address: https://www.hcob-bank.de/de/investoren/konzernberichterstattung/konzernberichterstattung/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 19, 2021

Address: https://www.hcob-bank.de/en/investoren/konzernberichterstattung/konzernberichterstattung/













19.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Hamburg Commercial Bank AG

Gerhart-Hauptmann-Platz 50

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.hcob-bank.com


ISIN-Liste abrufbar unter:
http://www.hcob-bank.de/media/pdf/investorrelations/funding/anleihe/MarktSegment.pdf



 
End of News DGAP News Service




1225949  19.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225949&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum