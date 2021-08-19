DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Fabasoft AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.08.2021

Ort: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 27.08.2021

Ort: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports













