DGAP-DD: Cherry AG english

2021. augusztus 20., péntek, 11:28















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








20.08.2021 / 11:26




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: JOBECO Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Coers
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Cherry AG


b) LEI

984500DF98AA2E011444 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
37.00 EUR 9883033.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
37.00 EUR 9883033.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-17; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














20.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: Cherry AG

Einsteinstr. 174

81677 München

Germany





 
End of News DGAP News Service



69917  20.08.2021 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum