1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

TWG Ventures GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Thomas Wartmut

Last name(s):

Griesel

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HelloFresh SE





b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

Description:

Call Option; Underlying: HelloFresh SE share; ISIN: XF0HFG3M0101; Strike Price: EUR 120.00; Maturity: 2022-03-18, UTC+1





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.2000 EUR





960000.0000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

3.2000 EUR





960000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-18; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

EUREX

MIC:

XEUR



