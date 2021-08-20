





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















20.08.2021 / 15:29









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Stöckler Equity GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Gregor

Last name(s):

Stöckler

Position:

Managing Director (COO)







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE





b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007203705





b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of 80,891 shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 as part of a capital increase against contribution in kind of shares in Datavard AG.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

61.25 EUR





4954573.75 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

61.25 EUR





4954573.75 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-18; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



