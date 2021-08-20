DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








20.08.2021 / 15:29




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Stöckler Equity GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Gregor
Last name(s): Stöckler
Position: Managing Director (COO)



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE


b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705


b) Nature of the transaction

Subscription of 80,891 shares with a nominal value of EUR 1.00 as part of a capital increase against contribution in kind of shares in Datavard AG.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
61.25 EUR 4954573.75 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
61.25 EUR 4954573.75 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2021-08-18; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Speyerer Str. 4

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snpgroup.com





 
