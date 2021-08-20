DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results





Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia raises forecast for fiscal year 2021





20-Aug-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC DISCLOSURE



Publication of an ad hoc disclosure



in accordance with Article 17 MAR

Francotyp-Postalia raises forecast for fiscal year 2021

Berlin, August 20, 2021 - Due to the unexpectedly good business development in the first half of 2021, the business now expected for the second half of 2021 and the measures already implemented as part of FUTURE@FP, Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) today raised its forecast for the current fiscal year ("FY 2021").

For FY 2021, the Management Board now expects revenue in a range between EUR 192 million and EUR 200 million. Previously, revenue of between EUR 185 million and EUR 196 million had been forecasted. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected within a range of EUR 12 million and EUR 16 million



(EBITDA margin of 6% to 8%). The previous forecast was between



EUR 6 million and EUR 12 million.

According to preliminary calculations, revenue in the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 99.5 million and was on previous year level. EBITDA amounted to around EUR 8.8 million in the first six months of the 2021 financial year.

On August 31, 2021, FP will provide detailed information on its performance in the first half of the year and its expected business performance for FY 2021 with the publication of its 2021 half-year report and in a conference call.

Disclaimer



Statements in this release relating to future development and the Group"s forecasts are based on our careful assessment of future events - based on economic forecasts and that the global economy will continue to recover. Any additional negative economic developments beyond this, such as a further lockdown of entire or specific economic sectors, may lead to actual results for fiscal year 2021 deviating from the forecast figures.

For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:



Anna Lehmann

Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410



E-mail: a.lehmann@francotyp.com





About Francotyp-Postalia:



The Berlin-based international, listed FP Group is an expert in solutions that make office and working life easier and more efficient. The company has four divisions: Franking & Office Solutions, Mail Services, Software & Business Process Automation and IoT. As the market leader in Germany and Austria and the world"s third-largest provider of franking systems, the Group has been a force to be reckoned with for almost 100 years. The company has subsidiaries in ten different countries and a dealer network in 40 others. In the Mail Services area, FP offers consolidation of business mail and is one of the leading providers in Germany. In the Software and BPA business area, FP optimises customers" business processes and offers solutions ranging from electronic signature solutions, hybrid mail and input-output management for physical and digital documents through to data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the future-oriented area of Internet of Things (IoT), the company develops platform and software-as-a-service solutions to not only record and transfer data, but also prepare it and make it usable for customers. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 196 million in 2020.

Contact:Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGAnna LehmannTelefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com