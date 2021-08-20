DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia raises forecast for fiscal year 2021
2021. augusztus 20., péntek, 17:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Half Year Results
AD HOC DISCLOSURE
Francotyp-Postalia raises forecast for fiscal year 2021
Berlin, August 20, 2021 - Due to the unexpectedly good business development in the first half of 2021, the business now expected for the second half of 2021 and the measures already implemented as part of FUTURE@FP, Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) today raised its forecast for the current fiscal year ("FY 2021").
For FY 2021, the Management Board now expects revenue in a range between EUR 192 million and EUR 200 million. Previously, revenue of between EUR 185 million and EUR 196 million had been forecasted. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected within a range of EUR 12 million and EUR 16 million
According to preliminary calculations, revenue in the first half of 2021 amounted to EUR 99.5 million and was on previous year level. EBITDA amounted to around EUR 8.8 million in the first six months of the 2021 financial year.
On August 31, 2021, FP will provide detailed information on its performance in the first half of the year and its expected business performance for FY 2021 with the publication of its 2021 half-year report and in a conference call.
Disclaimer
For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 410
About Francotyp-Postalia:
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Anna Lehmann
Telefon: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: ir@francotyp.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1228036
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1228036 20-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
