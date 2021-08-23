DGAP-AFR: Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2021. augusztus 23., hétfő, 14:24







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Sto SE & Co. KGaA


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








23.08.2021 / 14:24



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Sto SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2021

Ort: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2021

Ort: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations













23.08.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Sto SE & Co. KGaA

Ehrenbachstraße 1

79780 Stühlingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.sto.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1228270  23.08.2021 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228270&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum